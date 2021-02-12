BREAKING NEWS

Half of Yemen under-5s face acute malnutrition: UN

Fri, 2021-02-12 09:30

DUBAI: : About 400,000 children under the age of five are in danger of dying of acute malnutrition in war-torn and impoverished Yemen, UN agencies warned Friday.
They said half of those in the most vulnerable age bracket, or 2.3 million small children, are projected to suffer from severe malnutrition this year.
“These numbers are yet another cry for help from Yemen where each malnourished child also means a family struggling to survive,” World Food Programme chief David Beasley said in a joint statement.

