Saudi-led Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Abha airport

Arab News
Sat, 2021-02-13 12:05

RIYADH: The Saudi-led Arab coalition forces intercepted a drone fired by the Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport on Saturday.

The attacks came just days after the Houthis sparked international condemnation after launching an attack on the airport in the southern Asir region, causing a commercial plane to catch fire.

Spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said the attack was a war crime that had threatened the lives of civilian travelers.

“We are taking the necessary measures to protect civilians from the threats of the Houthis,” he said.

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Houthis
Yemen
Arab Coalition


