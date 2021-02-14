BREAKING NEWS

Yemeni government calls for international support to protect heritage sites from Houthis

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

webmaster
article author: 
Arab News
Author: 
Sun, 2021-02-14 14:43

The Yemeni government called on international organizations to protect archaeological sites from the Houthi militia, state news agency Saba reported on Saturday.

The Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism strongly condemned the demolishing of the historic Al-Nahrain Mosque, which is more than 1,300-years-old, by the Houthi militia in Sanaa.

The ministry said in a statement that it considered the demolition a “crime” and a “blatant assault” on the Yemeni civilization and its Islamic heritage.

Main category: 
Middle-East
Tags: 
Yemen
Previous articleSaudi-led Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Abha airport
- Advertisement -

More articles

BREAKING NEWS

Saudi-led Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Abha airport

- 0
article author: Arab NewsSat, 2021-02-13 12:05 RIYADH: The Saudi-led Arab coalition forces intercepted a drone fired by the Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

Half of Yemen under-5s face acute malnutrition: UN

- 0
Author: AFParticle author: AFPID: 1613123242317058800Fri, 2021-02-12 09:30 DUBAI: : About 400,000 children under the age of five are in danger of dying of acute malnutrition in war-torn and...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

Saudi Shoura Council chief brands Houthi air attacks on Kingdom ‘war crimes’

- 0
article author: SPAAuthor: Fri, 2021-02-12 01:49 RIYADH: The chairman of the Saudi Shoura Council on Thursday condemned the latest attempted Houthi missile strike on the Kingdom and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest article

©