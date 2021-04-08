Houthi actions towards minority groups threaten religious freedoms in Yemen: Minister

DUBAI: The Houthis’ actions towards the Jewish and Baha’i communities reflect the militia’s approach towards minority groups and religious freedoms, Yemen’s information minister Muammar Al-Eryani said.

Houthi practices reflect the dangerous attempts of the militia to undermine the social fabric and the values of coexistence among Yemenis which has “prevailed for thousands of years,” Al-Eryani said in a statement published by state news agency SABA on Wednesday.