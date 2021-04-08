Houthi landmines have killed 8,000 Yemenis since start of war

DUBAI: A Yemeni official has called on the international community to pressure the Houthi to stop planting landmines, which have so far killed 8,000, state news agency SABA reported.

Director of the National Mine Action Program Ameen Al-Aqeeli said on Wednesday that 61 members of his crew “have lost their lives and a large number of others have sustained wounds” due to the mines.

“Large swaths of the territories recently liberated from Houthi control in Taiz have been found to be contaminated with mines,” Al-Aqeeli said.