Houthi demands delay mission to assess decaying tanker off Yemen: UN

Arab News
Wed, 2021-02-24 20:54

LONDON: There are new delays in deploying an expert mission to assess the condition of the Safer tanker and conduct initial repairs due to a new list of requests from the Houthis related to “logistics and security arrangements,” the United Nations said on Wednesday. 

The tanker has been moored near Ras Issa oil terminal for more than five years. The UN previously warned that it could leak four times as much oil as was spilled during the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off the coast of Alaska.

Middle-East
Safer tanker
Houthis
Yemen
UN
