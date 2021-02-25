BREAKING NEWS

Iran uses Houthis as pressure card for 2015 nuclear pact: Yemeni information minister

article author: 
Arab News
Thu, 2021-02-25 08:42

DUBAI: The Iranian regime is using the Houthi militia as a pressure card against the international community and the US administration to extract concessions on the 2015 nuclear agreement, Yemeni Minister of Information Muammar Al-Eryani said on Thursday.
Al-Eryani claimed that Iran is pressuring the Houthis for a military escalation in Yemen through suicide bombing in Marib province, as well as attacks against civilians in Saudi Arabia, state news agency SPA reported.

Middle-East
Houthis
Iran nuclear deal
Yemen
Saudi Arabia
