BREAKING NEWS

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and US President Biden discuss regional security

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

webmaster
article author: 
Arab News
Fri, 2021-02-26 00:58

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and US President Joe Biden discussed regional and global stability during a phone call on Tuesday.
The two leaders stressed the importance of strengthening the partnership between their two countries and the depth of their historical relations, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
During the call, King Salman congratulated Biden on taking office last month.
The talks dealt with the most important issues in the region and reviewed developments of common interest, the report said.

King Salman and US President Joe Biden discussed strengthening partnership during phone call. (File/Reuters)
Main category: 
Saudi Arabia
Tags: 
Saudi Arabia
King Salma
King Salman
Iran
Yemen
Joe Biden
Previous articleIran uses Houthis as pressure card for 2015 nuclear pact: Yemeni information minister
- Advertisement -

More articles

BREAKING NEWS

SDRPY launches locust control project in Yemen

- 0
article author: SPAAuthor: Thu, 2021-02-25 23:38 ADEN: The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) has launched the desert locust control project in Yemen in collaboration...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

Yemeni government makes military gains in Jouf and Marib provinces

- 0
article author: Saeed Al-BatatiAuthor: Thu, 2021-02-25 23:01 AL-MUKALLA: Yemeni troops and allied tribesmen, backed by air cover from the Arab coalition, have seized control of a large...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

Iran uses Houthis as pressure card for 2015 nuclear pact: Yemeni information minister

- 0
article author: Arab NewsThu, 2021-02-25 08:42 DUBAI: The Iranian regime is using the Houthi militia as a pressure card against the international community and the US...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest article

©