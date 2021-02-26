Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and US President Biden discuss regional security

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and US President Joe Biden discussed regional and global stability during a phone call on Tuesday.

The two leaders stressed the importance of strengthening the partnership between their two countries and the depth of their historical relations, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

During the call, King Salman congratulated Biden on taking office last month.

The talks dealt with the most important issues in the region and reviewed developments of common interest, the report said.