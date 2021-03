JEDDAH: The recent claim by a Houthi leader that the US is responsible for the spread of disease in Yemen has been met with derision across social media in the country.

From his hideout Saada, Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, leader of the Houthi militia in Yemen, gave a speech on the anniversary of the death of the group’s figurehead Hussein Badreddin Al-Houthi, in which he alleged that the US had spread AIDS and cancer across the war-torn country.