BREAKING NEWS

Saudi leadership is providing ‘full support’ to US effort to end war in Yemen

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

webmaster
article author: 
Arab News
Fri, 2021-03-12 17:36

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s leadership is providing “full support” to the US effort to end the war in Yemen, US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said on Friday.

A “sound plan” for a nationwide ceasefire in Yemen has been put before the Houthi leadership for “a number of days,” but it appears the militia is prioritizing a military offensive to take Marib, Lenderking told the Atlantic Council think tank.

The US envoy said that the Iran-backed militia is giving priority to the campaign to take Marib over “suspending the war and moving relief to the Yemeni people.”

Main category: 
Middle-East
Tags: 
Yemen
US
Tim Lenderking


Update

Previous articleArab coalition destroys Houthi air defense system in Yemen
- Advertisement -

More articles

BREAKING NEWS

Arab coalition destroys Houthi air defense system in Yemen

- 0
article author: Arab NewsFri, 2021-03-12 20:10 LONDON: The Arab coalition destroyed a hostile Houthi air defense system on Yemen's Marib front on Friday, Al-Ekhbariya reported.  The destruction...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

Japan’s chief envoy Motegi Toshimitsu hits Houthis’ attacks against Saudi Arabia

- 0
article author: Arab News JapanAuthor: Fri, 2021-03-12 10:12 TOKYO: Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu on March 12 criticized the Houthis’ cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia and Aramco oil...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

UK envoy to Yemen appalled by Houthi’s ‘inhumane’ treatment of migrants

- 0
article author: Arab NewsFri, 2021-03-12 12:04 DUBAI: The United Kingdom’s ambassador to Yemen condemned on Friday Houthi treatment of migrants, which led to a deadly fire...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest article

©