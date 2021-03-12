Saudi leadership is providing ‘full support’ to US effort to end war in Yemen

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s leadership is providing “full support” to the US effort to end the war in Yemen, US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said on Friday.

A “sound plan” for a nationwide ceasefire in Yemen has been put before the Houthi leadership for “a number of days,” but it appears the militia is prioritizing a military offensive to take Marib, Lenderking told the Atlantic Council think tank.

The US envoy said that the Iran-backed militia is giving priority to the campaign to take Marib over “suspending the war and moving relief to the Yemeni people.”