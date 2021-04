RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is the largest supporter of humanitarian work in Yemen, with aid exceeding $17.3 billion, the head of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) said Thursday.

About $3.5 billion of that aid has been provided through KSrelief, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah told a meeting organized by the National Council on US-Arab Relations (NCUSAR) on the humanitarian challenges in Yemen.