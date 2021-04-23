Home BREAKING NEWS Houthis abduct three civilians from Yemeni village

Arab News
Fri, 2021-04-23 05:12

ADEN: Houthi “terrorists” have abducted three civilians from the Yemeni village of “Beit Al-Jabr” in the governorate of Dhamar, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

The Houthis took their victims to a detention center in Jabal Al-Sharq district, in the same governorate controlled by the Iran-backed group, the report said.

The raiders claimed they were taking the victims under the pretext of setting up a funeral council, but the official Yemeni News Agency (Saba) quoted a local source as saying there was no such plan to establish a funeral council, SPA said.

Houthis participate in the funeral in sanaa of their cohorts killed in recent fighting against government forces in Marib province. (Reuters / file photo)
