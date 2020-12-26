Houthi militia launch missile targeting Yemen’s Al-Jawf

DUBAI: Houthi militants launched a missile targeting Al-Jawf in Yemen, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The attack was launched from the governorate of Amran and the missile hit the northern city, the Arab Coalition’s spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.

The militia continue to violate international and humanitarian laws by launching ballistic missiles on areas with civilians, he added.

The coalition continues to take severe measures to stop Houthi attacks, Al-Maliki said.