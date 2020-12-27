KSrelief continues projects in Yemen, Lebanon, Pakistan

AL-BAYDA: The Emergency Center for Epidemic Disease Control in Yemen’s Hajjah governorate continues to provide treatment services with the support of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief).

In one week, the clinics’ registration and screening department received 772 patients, the observations department received 21, the inpatient clinic 19, the epidemic department 772, the awareness and education department 623, and the medical referral department 42. Medicines were dispensed to 795 patients.