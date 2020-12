LONDON: The Arab coalition has destroyed five Houthi marine mines in the southern Red Sea over the past 24 hours, Al-Ekhbariya news channel reported on Sunday.

The mines are of the Iranian-made ‘Sadaf’ type, the channel said.

The Houthi militia is increasing its terrorist activity by planting mines in the southern Red Sea and in the Bab Al-Mandab strait, the coalition said.