Yemen: Father sells his daughter for $400

Dubai: An online post by the Yemeni Feminist Voice has gone viral after it posted photos of a Yemeni girl held by her father who sold her for about $400.

The Yemeni Feminist Voice also posted a copy of an official document signed by several people, including representatives of the Yemeni government.

The document, which does not state the purpose or the reason for “the deal”, is an official agreement certifying the selling of young girl “Lemon” for about $350.

According to the document issued in August 2019 by the documentation department at the Yemeni Ministry of Justice, the father Yasser Abdul Naser Saeed Al Salahi has agreed to sell his free daughter Lemon to Mohammad Hassan Ali Al Fatki for 200k Yemeni Riyals, with only half the price paid in advance, with the total amount equals to $400

Ugly reality

Human rights activists said the documented attempt to sell the girl is signed by government officials. “Human trafficking still exists in Yemen with no changes to this ugly reality. Lemon is being sold by her criminal father joined by everyone who has signed this document.”

Social media users widely shared the photos condemning what is regarded as modern-day slavery that is still carried out by some people in Yemen, and especially as this “deal” seems to involve government officials in the war-torn country.

Shocked by the image and the document, social media users called on authorities and international organizations to “rescue” Lemon from what they described as a human trafficking ring, wondering about the young girl’s fate since that document was signed 16 months ago.