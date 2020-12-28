KSA announces $81m megaprojects in Yemen

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced a series of development projects in Yemen, including three megaprojects with a combined value of SR303.4 million ($80.91 million), the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The contracts were signed in Riyadh by Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber in the presence of Yemen’s ministers of planning and international cooperation, finance, public health and population, transport, and public works and roads.