BREAKING NEWS

KSA announces $81m megaprojects in Yemen

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

webmaster
article author: 
Arab News
Author: 
Mon, 2020-12-28 14:25

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced a series of development projects in Yemen, including three megaprojects with a combined value of SR303.4 million ($80.91 million), the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The contracts were signed in Riyadh by Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber in the presence of Yemen’s ministers of planning and international cooperation, finance, public health and population, transport, and public works and roads.

Main category: 
Saudi Arabia
Tags: 
Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Previous articleYemen: Father sells his daughter for $400
- Advertisement -

More articles

BREAKING NEWS

Yemen: Father sells his daughter for $400

- 0
Dubai: An online post by the Yemeni Feminist Voice has gone viral after it posted photos of a Yemeni girl held by her father...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

Arab coalition destroys 5 marine mines laid by Houthis in southern Red Sea

- 0
article author:  Arab News Sun, 2020-12-27 18:52 LONDON: The Arab coalition has destroyed five Houthi marine mines in the southern Red Sea over the past 24 hours,...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

KSrelief continues projects in Yemen, Lebanon, Pakistan

- 0
article author:  SPA Sun, 2020-12-27 01:32 AL-BAYDA: The Emergency Center for Epidemic Disease Control in Yemen’s Hajjah governorate continues to provide treatment services with the support of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest article

©