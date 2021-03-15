Houthi missile attack kills three children in Yemen’s Taiz

BREAKING NEWS

Saeed Al-Batati
Sun, 2021-03-14 18:19

AL-MUKALLA: Three children and 15 soldiers died in a Houthi missile attack on Sunday on a school in Yemen.

Military sources said the school in Kadha district in the west of Taiz governorate had previously been used as a base by the Iran-backed militia, and was recaptured when pro-government fighters seized Kadha last week.

The 15 government soldiers were inside the school when the Houthi missile struck. The dead children, two brothers and a relative, were near by.

Houthi forces fired a missile at a school in the Taiz region where pro-government forces are stationed, killing 15 soldiers, as well as three children who were nearby. (File/AFP)
Middle-East
Yemen
Houthi
Taiz
