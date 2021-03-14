BREAKING NEWS

Houthi spokesman attempts to retract group’s rejection of US peace plan for Yemen

DUBAI: The Houthi militia’s official spokesman has attempted to retract the group’s implicit rejection of a recent US peace proposal by sharing a “clarification” Twitter post claiming that “discussions” over the plan “were still ongoing.”
Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdul-Salam earlier expressed the group’s rejection of US envoy to Yemen Timothy Lenderking’s proposal for a nationwide ceasefire in Yemen.
Abdul-Salam said the Houthis see that “there’s nothing new” in the US envoy’s proposal, adding that “it represents the Saudi and international vision.”

Middle-East
Yemen
US
Houthi
PEACE PLAN
