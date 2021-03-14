BREAKING NEWS

Iran continues to supply Houthis with weapons: Yemen minister

Arab News
DUBAI: Tehran has not stopped providing the Houthis with military support as the militia continues to be equipped with Iran-made marine mines, a Yemen senior official said.

“The terrorist Houthi militiamen displayed in what they called ‘Exhibition of Military Productions’ types of Iran-made marine mines, used recently in attacks against commercial ships in the Red Sea,” according to Muamer Al-Eryani, the minister of information, culture and tourism, in a report by the Yemeni News Agency reported, citing Muamer Al-Eryani, the minister of information, culture and tourism.

Middle-East
Yemen
