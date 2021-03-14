BREAKING NEWS

When black lives don’t matter: World silent on Houthi ‘Holocaust’ of African migrants

RIYADH: By most accounts, Yemen’s Houthi militia just burnt alive nearly 500 African migrants. But where is the outrage among the heavy hitters of human-rights advocacy or the liberal commentariat? This is no rhetorical question but rather one asked in earnest.

To be sure, selective global outrage is nothing new; it has been around since the birth of the international community and the early days of the human rights movement. But the deafening silence of those who claim the role of international moral arbiters over the latest Houthi outrage is a scandal in itself.

Migrant camps going up in flames have become a familiar sight from Greece to Yemen. (AFP)
