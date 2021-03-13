BREAKING NEWS

Migrants demand international probe into deadly Yemen fire at Houthi-run detention center

By SAMY MAGDY | AP
AP
Sat, 2021-03-13 16:49

CAIRO: A leader of the migrant community in the Yemeni capital on Saturday called for an international probe into a fire that tore through a detention center last week, killing at least 44 people, mostly Ethiopian migrants.
In a news conference in Sanaa, Othman Gilto, who heads the Ethiopian community, blamed “negligence” by the Houthis who control the capital, as well as the United Nations, which has aid agencies present in Yemen. The fire also injured more than 200 people, he said.

Middle-East
Houthis
Yemen
fire
migrants
