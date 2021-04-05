Home BREAKING NEWS Houthi security chief accused of rape and torture in Yemen dies from COVID-19

Arab News
Tue, 2021-04-06 00:16

RIYADH: A Houthi security official in Yemen who had been sanctioned for torture, sexual violence, and cruel treatment of women has died from COVID-19.
Sultan Zabin, director of the militia’s shadowy Criminal Investigation Department in Sanaa, was sanctioned by the US Treasury late last year and the UN Security Council earlier this year.
Houthi-run Saba News Agency said the official died “from an incurable disease.” Al Arabiya reported that he died from COVID-19.

Sultan Zabin, director of the Houthis Criminal Investigation Department in Sanaa, was sanctioned by the US Treasury and the UN Security Council. (Facebook/@sultan.zabinye)
