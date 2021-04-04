Senior Yemeni official demands UN condemn Houthi mistreatment of African refugees

LONDON: The UN should clearly condemn the Houthis for their “racist” treatment of African refugees, the adviser to Yemen’s president said on Sunday.

Abdulmalik Al-Mekhlafi said the racist way that Houthis treat African migrants and their crimes against them is an extension of the militia’s “crimes and racism against Yemenis.”

“What is happening in Sanaa to African refugees at the hands of the Houthis is not characteristic of the ethics of Yemenis,” Al-Mekhlafi tweeted.