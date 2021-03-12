Houthis accused of starting fire in Sanaa detention center

AL-MUKALLA: The Houthis have been accused of starting a fire in a migrant detention center in the Yemeni city of Sanaa.

Abdurrahman Barman, a Yemeni human rights advocate and director of the American Center for Justice, said his organization had interviewed some survivors who accused the militia of starting the March 7 fire and squeezing hundreds of Ethiopians into the center, leading to overcrowding.

He criticized international organizations and the international community for not strongly condemning the Houthis’ actions.