Houthis accused of starting fire in Sanaa detention center

Saeed Al-Batati
Thu, 2021-03-11 23:40

AL-MUKALLA: The Houthis have been accused of starting a fire in a migrant detention center in the Yemeni city of Sanaa.

Abdurrahman Barman, a Yemeni human rights advocate and director of the American Center for Justice, said his organization had interviewed some survivors who accused the militia of starting the March 7 fire and squeezing hundreds of Ethiopians into the center, leading to overcrowding.

He criticized international organizations and the international community for not strongly condemning the Houthis’ actions.

Rights advocate: the Houthis had prevented the organization’s monitors from visiting survivors at Sanaa hospitals
Middle-East
Yemen
Houthi
