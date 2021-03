DUBAI: The United Kingdom’s ambassador to Yemen condemned on Friday Houthi treatment of migrants, which led to a deadly fire in one of their prisons in Sanaa.

“Appalled by fire at Houthi-controlled migrant centre in Sana’a. OHCHR & humanitarian agencies need immediate, unrestricted access to site & those injured. A credible, transparent, independent investigation must be carried out, including a full account of those killed & injured,” Michael Aron said.