Japan’s chief envoy Motegi Toshimitsu hits Houthis’ attacks against Saudi Arabia

TOKYO: Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu on March 12 criticized the Houthis’ cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia and Aramco oil facilities, and called on Yemen to stop the conflict.

“Japan is concerned about the conflict in Yemen,” Motegi said in reply to a question by Arab News Japan at a press conference.

“This has been continuing for a long time and is putting many civilians in a difficult humanitarian situation. Japan strongly condemns the continuous cross-border attacks by the Houthis on Saudi Arabia,” he continued