Houthis’ escalations coincide with attacks on civilians in Saudi Arabia: Yemeni minister

Arab News
Mon, 2021-03-08 09:19

DUBAI: The continued escalations of the Houthi militia in Marib province coincided with the escalation of its extremist attacks on civilians in Saudi Arabia, Yemeni Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani said on Sunday.

The Minister added that the Iranian-backed militia is used as a tool to destabilize the security and stability of Yemen and the countries of the region, state news agency SPA reported.

Al-Eryani also said that the attacks confirm the Iranian regime’s continued intent to undermine efforts to end the war and bring peace to the country.

Middle-East
Yemen
