Yemeni government says restores ties with Qatar

LONDON: Yemen’s internationally recognized government on Sunday restored diplomatic ties with Qatar, the foreign ministry announced.

Both sides agreed to resume bilateral relations and coordinate positions regarding political regional and international developments.

They also said they would unify diplomatic positions on Yemen, and work to achieve peace and stability in the region.

The announcement came following talks in Doha, between Yemen’s foreign minister, Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, and his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman.