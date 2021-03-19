BREAKING NEWS

Interview: Adel Al-Jubeir talks Yemen, Saudi-US relations, human rights and Israel

NOOR NUGALI
Fri, 2021-03-19 17:37

RIYADH: Relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia will continue virtually unaltered under the Biden administration, the Kingdom’s minister of state for foreign affairs has said.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Adel Al-Jubeir stressed that the relationship between the two countries was “strong, dynamic and multifaceted.”

“The (Biden) administration has made it very, very clear that it is committed to the defense of Saudi Arabia, that it is committed to defending Saudi against external threats,” he said.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Adel Al-Jubeir stressed that the relationship between Saudi Arabia and the US was “strong, dynamic and multifaceted.” (AN Photo)
