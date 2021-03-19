BREAKING NEWS

Yemen government condemns assassination attempt on minister

Zaynab Khojji
Arab News
1616089566409721700
Thu, 2021-03-18 20:49

LONDON: A “wicked and terrorist” assassination attempt targeting Yemen’s minister of civil service and insurance was condemned by the government on Thursday.
Abdul Nasser Al-Wali escaped unharmed from an explosion that targeted his convoy in Aden.
“We assure citizens of the safety and security of the minister of civil service and insurance Abdul Nasser Al-Wali and that he was not harmed during this criminal attempt” on his life, a statement said.

Middle-East
Yemen
assassination
