UN Security Council condemns escalation in Yemen’s Marib, Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

LONDON: Members of the Security Council condemned the escalation in Yemen’s Marib and cross-border Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Members called for a de-escalation in the conflict and an immediate end to the Houthi offensive in Marib. They condemned the militia’s use of child soldiers in the fighting there.

The Security Council called on all parties to come together and work with the UN special envoy Martin Griffiths to negotiate a nationwide ceasefire in the country.