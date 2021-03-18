Yemen military court continues prosecution of Houthi leaders

DUBAI: Yemen’s military court held its fourteenth session in the prosecution of Houthi figurehead Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi and other leaders of the Iran-backed militia for various criminal cases lodged against them.

The Marib court is hearing charges against the Houthi leadership for “carrying out a military coup against the republican system and legal and constitutional authorities, spying for a foreign country (Iran) and committing military and war crimes,” state news agency Saba reported.