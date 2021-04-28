Iran’s Zarif holds talks with Houthi leader in Oman

Iran’s foreign minister met Houthi militia representatives in Oman on Wednesday, to express Tehran’s support for a cease-fire and a return to talks to end the country’s long conflict.

At the talks with Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdul Salam, Mohammad Javad Zarif “once again stressed our country’s view regarding the political solution being the only solution to the crisis of Yemen,” the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The foreign minister “emphasised our country’s support for a cease-fire and Yemeni-Yemeni talks,” it added.