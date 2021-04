NEW YORK: The UN’s special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, on Tuesday called on the Houthis to halt their attack on Marib. He warned of the dire humanitarian consequences the continued assault is having and the risk it poses to the fragile peace process.

He was speaking at the end of a two-day visit to Egypt, during which he reiterated the importance of regional and international cooperation to get Yemen back on the path to peace.