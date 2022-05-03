Italian president extends ‘warmest wishes’ for Eid Al-Fitr

ROME: President Sergio Mattarella expressed his “warmest wishes to all the people who profess the Islamic faith in Italy for a happy and peaceful Eid Al-Fitr.”

He urged all political and religious institutions in the country, including schools and families, to “commit to educate people on mutual respect and against incitement to hatred and violence, as the principles of the Italian constitution prescribe.”

This, he said, “is a moral obligation that we all have especially toward the youngest generations. With them and for them, we must build together a strong and resilient society that is able to reject and condemn any form of intolerance and discrimination.”

Mattarella added that the celebrations marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan “invite us to reflect on the decisive role that religions can play as vehicles of peace, of encounter and sharing between individuals and peoples.”

This is important for the international community, “especially as we witness every day scenes of inhumanity and desolation coming to us from war fronts and humanitarian crises.”