UK man accused of funding Daesh through govt COVID-19 loans

LONDON: A former pub landlord in the UK has been accused of using government COVID-19 support loans to donate to Daesh, The Times has reported.

To fund the terror group, 42-year-old Tarek Namouz allegedly funneled thousands of pounds in cash from the scheme, which was designed to aid small businesses over successive lockdowns in the country.

In total, the government loaned about GBP47 billion ($59 billion) under the program. It is now estimated that GBP17 billion will never be repaid, and that GBP4.9 billion were claimed fraudulently.

Namouz appeared in court through a video call on Monday. He also stands accused of possessing terrorist information.

He allegedly sent “the proceeds of COVID-19 bounce back funding loans to Daesh,” prosecutor Jonathan Polnay said.

A plea and case management hearing was set for July 22, while a provisional two-week trial will begin on Nov. 21. Following the session, Namouz was remanded into custody.