BREAKING NEWS

Italy lauds Saudi Arabia’s Yemen peace initiative

By webmaster
0
3

Must read

webmaster
Author: 
article author: 
Francesco Bongarrà
Thu, 2021-03-25 16:55

ROME: Italy’s government said it “welcomes Saudi Arabia’s announcement of a unilateral ceasefire in Yemen.”

Italy’s Foreign Ministry said: “This is an important signal that gives a new impetus to UN-led negotiations and opens up prospects for improving humanitarian conditions in the country and achieving a lasting peace.”

Rome stressed its “full support” for UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths, and urged the warring sides “to reach a sustainable compromise as soon as possible and put an end to the dramatic conflict.”

Main category: 
Saudi Arabia
Tags: 
Yemen
Saudi Arabia
 Italy
Martin Griffiths


Special

Previous articlePM Johnson doesn’t rule out sending British troops to Yemen if ‘conditions were right’
Next articleHouthi spokesman says they are ready for good relations with Saudi Arabia: Al Arabiya
- Advertisement -

More articles

BREAKING NEWS

UN says Houthi decaying tanker talks are ongoing

- 0
article author: Ephrem KossaifyThu, 2021-03-25 19:17 NEW YORK: The UN hopes talks with the Houthi militia to access a decaying tanker moored off Yemen’s coast will...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

Little Mix singer teams up with Unicef to learn about Yemen war

- 0
article author: Arab NewsAuthor: Thu, 2021-03-25 19:52 LONDON: British singer Jade Thirlwall, a member of much-loved pop group Little Mix, has teamed up with Unicef to learn...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

Blinken and Yemen PM discuss cease-fire after Saudi peace initiative

- 0
Author: Zaynab Khojjiarticle author: Arab NewsID: 1616697427472415600Thu, 2021-03-25 21:40 LONDON: The US secretary of state called for a nationwide cease-fire in Yemen and a “durable peace agreement” during...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest article

©