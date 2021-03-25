BREAKING NEWS

PM Johnson doesn’t rule out sending British troops to Yemen if ‘conditions were right’

Arab News
Arab News
1616634729437898600
Thu, 2021-03-25 04:11

RIYADH: The British prime minister has said the government would look at sending troops to Yemen if the conditions were right.

Boris Johnson said the situation would have to be very different before British military involvement would be considered.

“There has been no specific request or suggestion for UK engagement, but it is certainly something that we would be prepared to look at if the conditions were right,” Johnson said during an appearance in front of the foreign affairs committee.

Middle-East
Yemen
