Italy slams Houthi attack against Saudi Arabia

ROME: Italy has condemned Friday’s attack by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia that targeted a petroleum products distribution station in Jeddah.

Italy’s Foreign Ministry said it “condemned the serious attacks on civilian and energy infrastructures in Saudi Arabia claimed by Houthi rebels,” adding that they are a “violation of international law that puts regional security at risk.” Rome said it “reiterates its support for UN mediation efforts in Yemen.”

The Italian government’s statement came after European Commission spokesman Peter Stano condemned the attack in Jeddah and called for a stop to “unacceptable attacks against cities and civilian infrastructures.”

Sources in Italy’s Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Parliament, told Arab News: “The foreign affairs committee is following events closely and may dedicate one of its meetings next week to this difficult situation.”