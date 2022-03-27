Japan condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities

Japan condemned the Houthis for the attack on a Saudi oil facility in Jeddah on Friday, part of a wave of assaults on Aramco facilities.

A huge fire erupted at an Aramco oil storage facility after one attack ahead of a Formula One race in the kingdom.

Smoke billowed near the circuit and the second practice was delayed in the attack, one of 16 drone-and-missile attacks by the Iran-backed group around the kingdom. No injuries were reported in the attack.

“The Japanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia strongly condemns the attacks on the Kingdom’s infrastructure, including Aramco’s oil facilities in Jeddah and that the Government of Japan has called on all parties to dialogue for an immediate ceasefire and a political solution in Yemen,” a statement issued by the Embassy of Japan in Saudi Arabia said in a tweet.

Saudi authorities pledged the upcoming grand prix would go on as scheduled.

o with AFP

This article originally appeared in the Japanese edition of Arab News