Japan condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

TOKYO: The Japanese government on Tuesday condemned the Houthis for launching several attacks on Saudi Arabia over the past weekend.

Foreign Press Secretary ONO Hikariko called on the Houthis to immediately cease their cross-border warfare.

“The Government of Japan, once again, calls on all parties concerned for an immediate ceasefire and the early start of dialogue towards achieving a political solution (for) the situation in Yemen,” a statement issued by the foreign ministry said.

Japan has been providing support for Yemen, including aid of about $23 million in 2022, which was part of the UN-backed High-Level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen, held on March 16.

The ministry said that Japan remains committed to continue efforts, in cooperation with other countries, to achieve peace and stability in Yemen.

This article originally appeared in the Japanese edition of Arab News