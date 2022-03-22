Man charged with murder of London student, 19

LONDON: A 22-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Sabita Thanwani, who was found dead in her student accommodation over the weekend.

Maher Maaroufe, 22, has been accused of her murder and assaulting an emergency worker.

According to a post-mortem, the cause of 19-year-old Thanwani’s death was sharp force trauma to the neck.

Maaroufe, who has no fixed address and is reportedly a Tunisian national, will appear in Highbury Corner Magistrates’ court on Tuesday.

Thanwani was studying psychology at London’s City University.

Her family paid tribute to her on Monday, describing her as an “angel” who “did not see bad in anyone.”

The family said: “Sabita was the most caring and loving person we have ever known. She inspired us every day of her precious 19 years of life. Her mission was to help everyone.”