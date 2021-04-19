Home BREAKING NEWS KSrelief chief meets Swedish envoy for Yemen

KSrelief chief meets Swedish envoy for Yemen

KSrelief chief meets Swedish envoy for Yemen
Arab News
Mon, 2021-04-19

RIYADH: The General Supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah met with Sweden’s special envoy for Yemen Peter Semneby in Riyadh.
During the meeting, Al-Rabeeah, who is also adviser at the Royal Court, reviewed the 590 humanitarian and relief projects that the Kingdom has carried out through the center in Yemen.
Both sides also discussed matters of common interest related to humanitarian and relief affairs in Yemen and the efforts made to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center meets Swedish special envoy for Yemen Peter Semneby. (SPA) 
King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center continues to distribute Ramadan food baskets to Syrian and Palestinian refugees and Lebanese families most in need in Lebanon. (SPA)
