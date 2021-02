RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continues its efforts to provide healthcare services to people

in Yemen.

It is carrying out different campaigns in various parts of the impoverished country. In Shabwa, the center is providing neurosurgery facilities to adults and children.

A total of 2,040 people benefited from KSrelief’s mobile medical clinics in Hajjah governorate in January.