Saudi Arabia committed to a Palestinian state, Prince Faisal tells Arab League

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia is committed to a Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, the Kingdom’s foreign minister said on Monday.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan was speaking during an emergency meeting of Arab League foreign ministers in Cairo.

The meeting took place as leaders from rival Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah also held talks in Egypt.

Egyptian foreign minster Sameh Shoukry said Cairo was working to ensure reconciliation between the two sides succeeds.