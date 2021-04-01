Home BREAKING NEWS KSrelief launches drive to fight malaria in Yemen

SPA
Thu, 2021-04-01 02:47

AL-MAHRA, Yemen:  The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO), has inaugurated a pesticides spraying campaign in the Yemeni province of Al-Mahra as part of the National Malaria Control Program (NMCP).

The program includes the implementation of a series of residual pesticides spraying campaigns aimed at controlling mosquitos, with the participation of 56 health care workers and 14 supervisors, to combat malaria in the province’s Al-Ghaydah and Saihout governorates.

A total of 70 health care workers have been tapped to carry out the KSrelief's campaign against malaria in Al-Ghaydah and Saihout governorates in Yemen. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)
Malaria
Yemen
