Saudi fuel grant to Yemen will address power cuts, save millions of dollars, officials say

Saeed Al-Batati
Saeed Al-Batati
Wed, 2021-03-31 23:55

AL-MUKALLA: The $422 million Saudi fuel donation for power stations in Yemen would save millions of dollars and help reduce long power cuts that have been blamed for fueling unrest in hot and humid Yemeni cities, officials and analysts said on Wednesday.

Anwar Mohammed Kalshat, Yemen’s minister of electricity, told Arab News that the Saudi donation came just in time as the Yemeni government was frantically searching for funds to buy fuel to keep power stations functioning.

