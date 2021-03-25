Malaysia backs Saudi bid to end Yemen war

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has welcomed a Saudi initiative to end the Yemen war, saying it is ready to assist the Kingdom in achieving lasting peace, security and stability.

Saudi Arabia presented a new peace initiative on Monday to bring peace to Yemen, deliver aid to its people and end the country’s six-year war.

The plan calls for a nationwide ceasefire supervised by the UN, the reopening of Sanaa airport, and fuel and food imports through Hodeidah port, both of which are controlled by Houthi militia.