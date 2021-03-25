BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia backs Saudi bid to end Yemen war

Ushar Daniele
Thu, 2021-03-25 14:59

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has welcomed a Saudi initiative to end the Yemen war, saying it is ready to assist the Kingdom in achieving lasting peace, security and stability.

Saudi Arabia presented a new peace initiative on Monday to bring peace to Yemen, deliver aid to its people and end the country’s six-year war.

The plan calls for a nationwide ceasefire supervised by the UN, the reopening of Sanaa airport, and fuel and food imports through Hodeidah port, both of which are controlled by Houthi militia.

World
Yemen
Malaysia
Saudi Arabia
Houthis
