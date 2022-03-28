Man charged with murder of London mother Yasmin Begum

A man has been charged with the murder of London-based mother-of-two Yasmin Begum.

Police were called to 40-year-old Begum’s home in Bethnal Green, London on Thursday, March 24, after she did not pick up her children from school.

She was found with multiple stab wounds. Paramedics tried to save her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Quyum Miah, 40, of High Street, Homerton, has been charged with her murder, burglary and two counts of fraud by false representation.

He was due to appear in Barkingside Magistrates Court in London on Monday.